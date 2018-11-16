Longtime HomeServices of America executive Chris Kelly has some trailblazing shoes to fill in his new role as CEO of Ebby Halliday, which was founded in 1945. He’s taking the helm of a company founded by Halliday herself, the company’s iconic namesake, and was run by Mary Frances Burleson since 1989, who has been with the north-Texas real estate brand since 1958.
Ebby Halliday CEO on honoring the past and updating the brand
Chris Kelly discusses the iconic brand's past and how he's preparing for a downturn while keeping an eye on iBuyers
