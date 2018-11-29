Inman announces the first round of sponsors for ICNY19

Tallahassee, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2018) – Inman Group® announced the first 23 companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2019. Inman Connect is a week-long event bringing together more than 4,000 top-producing agents and brokers, CEOs of leading real estate franchises, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives, to network, make deals and explore the newest technology. Attendees will be inspired with talks from Ryan Serhant of Nest Seekers International, Marc Brackett, Founding Director of Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, and rapper, writer and former record executive Dessa. “The industry landscape is changing. At Inman Connect New York, sponsors will be prepared to arm real estate professionals with the tools and services they need to thrive,” said Emily Paquette, Senior Vice President of Partnerships. “We’re excited to connect our attendees with some of the most forward thinking companies in the industry.” For more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please contact sales@inman.com. Sponsors will include:

Platinum Sponsors

The Coldwell Banker brand is the original real estate “start up.” Founded in 1906 by entrepreneurs Colbert Coldwell and Benjamin Banker, Coldwell Banker changed the way people bought and sold homes, ultimately becoming one of the most trusted real estate brands in the world. Today, Coldwell Banker is continuously recognized for innovation and leadership across 3,000 offices in 49 countries.

Matterport is changing the face of property marketing with it's all-in-one marketing tool that wins listings and engages buyers. Our end-to-end media platform allows anyone to quickly, easily, and affordably create immersive virtual experiences from real-world properties, viewable right from a desktop, mobile browser, or VR headset. With Matterport you get 3D Immersive Tours, Unlimited Hi-Res Photography, Virtual Reality, Teaser Videos, Floor Plans, and more!

Real Estate Webmasters is the market-leading provider of cutting-edge online platforms and largest custom design house in the real estate space. Specializing in innovation, our technologies continuously evolve in response to the needs of thousands of agents who look to compete with the big search portals, while also maximizing their ROI by improving lead capturing, processing systems, and user experience.

Gold Sponsor

Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Silver Sponsors

BoomTown is a software platform designed to generate, manage, and run your business better. We combine world-class lead generation, CRM technology, consumer-facing websites, and success management into one package. With a decade of research into what drives success, there's a reason why 40k+ of the industry's best professionals choose us.

Inside Real Estate is one of the fastest growing real estate software companies in the market and serves tens of thousands of real estate professionals. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, provides a single solution where brokers, teams, and agents can run their entire business, including a powerful lead engine, websites and IDX tools, smartCRM with AI, transaction integrations, and much more.

Positive customer feedback is an agent’s most powerful marketing tool. RateMyAgent is a full service online marketing platform that allows agents to collect reviews and easily share them online. Taking sharing to new heights is Promoter - a digital marketing tool by RateMyAgent that converts your reviews into digital ads and then displays them across the web. RateMyAgent supports great agents and helps them take control of their online profile.

Bronze Sponsors

Our mission at Agent Image is to be the best real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. By offering dynamic web consulting and design studio services, we combine beauty and functionality while addressing your unique marketing needs and goals through customizable website design packages. Whether you’re a new agent, or a well established real estate professional, let our 19 years of experience help elevate your business. For more information visit agentimage.com.

When you don't answer your phone, customers don't wait for a callback. AnswerConnect will answer for you! AnswerConnect’s 24/7 live remote receptionist service offers dedicated agents to help you win more business, at a fraction of the cost for a full-time receptionist.

BoxBrownie.com is a revolutionary cloud based “one-stop-shop” for Realtors who want to turbo-charge their marketing. Including 3D renders, virtual staging, floor plans and basic image edits – BoxBrownie.com has your property marketing covered!

Chetu is a full-service software development provider with experience in real estate and property management technologies, including customer relationship management (CRM) systems, analytics platforms, marketing automation tools, plus mobile applications with virtual and augmented reality features. Chetu’s real estate developers have expertise integrating MLS and IDX data while adhering to all regulatory standards. For more information visit Chetu.com.

Cole Realty Resource is a hyper-local prospecting solution offering agents UNLIMITED access to neighborhood contact information, including cell phones and emails. Powered by Cole Information, a company with a 70 year history in data technology, we also offer a suite of API’s focused on lead enhancement and appending partial leads or enriching your database.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading property information, analytics and services provider. The company's combined public, contributory and proprietary data sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years. The company helps clients identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. For more information visit www.corelogic.com.

Endpoint is a mobile-first title and escrow company, built from the ground up to deliver a radically improved closing experience for real estate agents and their buyers and sellers. Through its digital platform, Endpoint keeps everyone effortlessly and securely in the know throughout the transaction, while streamlining the process to make closing simple, fast and transparent.

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business decisions, like prioritizing real estate leads with a propensity score based on multiple factors.

First’s predictive intelligence engine helps agents win listings from their network. Our technology lets you know who is ​going to move, so you have a 6-9 month head-start on the competition. Need a better solution for the thousands of contacts in your “sphere,” past clients and old leads? Our platform recently won second place at RealogyFWD.

Imbrex is the global MLS that rewards users for contributing listings and incentivizes the community for curating the platform. It’s built on a blockchain and because of its decentralized design, users maintain control of their data. Imbrex offers the first cost-effective approach to listing exposure and accessibility, where users worldwide can search, view, and get compensated for listing data.

IXACT Contact is an integrated CRM, email marketing, and website solution designed specifically for Realtors. IXACT Contact provides realtors with all the tools needed to manage keep-in-touch communications, listings and active buyers, and an online presence with a single, easy-to-use platform at a single low price after the free trial.

Meero is a one-stop shop solution for all your photo needs. It allows you to order photoshoots delivered in 24 hours worldwide, thanks to unprecedented work processes, the development of a content management platform and its unique AI technology that processes millions of images in seconds.

RealKey is a transaction management platform for Mortgage and Real Estate professionals. Leveraging modern technology, intuitive design, and extensive industry experience, we have developed the simplest, most integrated, and accurate transaction management platform in the world. Our patented technology ensures that your loan and real estate transaction is accurate, complete, and error free the first time! No more back-and-forth with underwriting, processing, transaction coordination, or compliance… with RealKey, you close more transactions in less time.

ReferralExchange’s Referral Network creates great real estate experiences between agents and customers. ReferralExchange helps you maximize your time while taking advantage of every referral and lead. We'll verify your leads and referrals to make sure all of the information is correct, nurture and give them back to you when they're ready to transact, and match those clients outside of your area, price point or property type with three great agents. Now you can focus on helping your clients buy or sell homes instead of chasing down leads.

ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports, including recruiting software that equips brokers to identify top performers and measure their market share vs. competitors. Please visit www.showingtime.com.

Want more home buyers and sellers to step into your office? TORCHx provides best-in-class digital marketing solutions for real estate agents, teams, and brokers. Attract leads with a beautiful, branded website and lead generation campaigns, then make sure leads never fall through the cracks with our automated CRM solution.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2018. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.