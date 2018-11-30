Technology makes everything easier, but choosing the right technology and figuring out how to integrate it into your business can often feel like it’s more trouble than the results are worth. Yet you can’t ignore it — if everyone else in your market is using the best in listing technology, it won’t be long before you’re standing out to consumers for all the wrong reasons.

That’s one reason why Inman presents Tech Connect at every Inman Connect event, giving you the opportunity to hear about the latest technology — what works and what doesn’t — from the people who are creating it and using it to build their business from bottom-to-top. The next Tech Connect takes place Tuesday, January 29, as part of the weeklong programming and events at Inman Connect New York, January 29 through February 1, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Tech Connect kicks off with a rundown of the 2019 tech trends you shouldn’t ignore, and then you’ll learn all about how to leverage technology to build your business. Two rounds of New Kids on the Block will introduce you to the latest and greatest in agent and brokerage tech tools, things you can actually use today. You’ll hear from experts about how you can create images (both photographs and video) that help capture the essence of a listing and draw buyers in, showing them exactly what’s special about a home without ever having to share a lockbox code.

You’ll also hear about how text messaging and artificial intelligence (AI) is helping agents manage their time and answer client questions more quickly and efficiently than ever, how to make the most of your advertising platforms — wherever they are — and which tech gadgets can help make your job easier.

Piper Moretti will talk about real estate tokenization and how you can use this brand-new technology to give yourself an edge in just about any market. “The economy is shifting whether we like it or not, and I really believe if you want to stay in the game, definitely pay attention to this new form of currency and educate yourself on it,” she notes. “It’s not going away.”

And superstar podcaster, agent and coach Dustin Brohm will talk about ways to differentiate yourself without a huge time investment — but you must be consistent. “Most agents and loan officers are doing the same things over and over and over until the wheels fall off, and the ground has shifted underneath our feet,” he explains. “What we pay attention to as consumers has completely changed. Stuff that used to work for me three or four years ago doesn’t work anymore, and if you move into what people are consuming and how they’re receptive to you and your brand, you’ll stay on top of whatever happens with Amazon or Zillow or whomever.”

Get a fully rounded tech education or brush up on your existing tech skills so you’re ready to tackle 2019 with full force. It’s all happening at Tech Connect, which you’ll only experience at Inman Connect.

