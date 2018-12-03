Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Kristina Gershteyn

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Kristina Gershteyn hails from Staten Island as an agent with Robert Defalco Realty. She’s spent the past few months honing her skills educating sellers about the changing market and what that means for their listings.

What is one thing people will be surprised to know about you?

The one thing people will be surprised to know about me is that I enjoy cooking. I find it therapeutic and I love how much joy it brings my family. Bringing everyone together at the dinner table is another way to express my love for them.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

It’s very helpful to find a real estate mentor or to join a successful team that will be willing to share insight, give you the tools to achieve your goals and provide maximum support.

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

I love to be a tourist in my own city. I feed off of the energy of this vibrant city, its rhythm and its ability to make dreams come true. It’s New York ! it always feels like you’re in the center of the world when you are in New York City.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

I believe the market will be shifting — a buyer’s market is on the horizon. Also, there will be more automation and online tools on the market to buy and sell homes by owner.

