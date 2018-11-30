Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Sean Carpenter

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Sean Carpenter is a Coldwell Banker Realtor and the founder of Sean Speaks, LLC. He’s also the host of an unofficial happy hour kickoff that every Inman Connect attendee should experience at least once.

If you could interview any two people in the world, who would it be?

In real estate — probably Brad Inman to dig into his early “cub reporter” days and when he used to cover sports.

Outside of real estate — Tim Tebow

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

That you should never think of past clients as “past” clients. They are simply “clients” and should be kept in touch with as much or even more than new, prospective clients. Just because they used your services in the “past” doesn’t mean they never will again.

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

My annual “Official Unofficial Inman Connect Happy Hour” at O’Hara’s Pub near Ground Zero. It’s always a treat to introduce new attendees to this iconic pub and have past attendees come and share memories and raise a glass to all the first responders we lost on 9/11 and thank our current first responders around the country and world.

What is your best Connect productivity hack/tip?

Mix in water between drinks — and sometimes it’s okay to not be holding a phone, tablet or laptop and simply sit back and listen to the speakers. It’s cool to hear their presentations as a whole instead of in tweetable sound bites.

