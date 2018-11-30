Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Lee Adkins

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Lee Adkins is the head of Business Development and Growth for Amplified Solutions, giving him a unique perspective on the real estate industry and agent needs.

What is one thing people will be surprised to know about you?

I had a pretty good run as a professional musician before getting into real estate.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

Provide value and connections for people and they will return the favor. You also have to master the tasks of real estate, while building a network — and that’s a challenge.

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

Check out of the conference at some point and just be in Manhattan — Highline, the Village or any of the less-touristy areas of NYC.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

There will be more noise than ever before. The market will soften, but those with a clear message will always do good business!

