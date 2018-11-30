Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Annette Anthony

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Annette Anthony is the Vice President Technology Engagement, EXIT Realty Corp., USA — so it’s probably obvious that technology is important to her. What might be less obvious is that she’s fluent in both English in Spanish!

What is the biggest challenge you face in your business right now?

I do what most won’t — I sit down with our agents and walk them through our technologies, I help them discover the value of their databases and give them ongoing ways to grow their per agent production, which also increases their confidence to use tools on their own. We’re proud of our efforts. However, there is a large, silent population of agents across the industry who lack the skills they need to even scratch the surface when it comes to leveraging tools and resources. I’ve talked to them; they openly say, “I’m terrible with technology!” and they’ll laugh about it.

That’s just not acceptable. Consumers demand better and they’ll find a better way. I’d love to see agents intentionally change their words and instead say, “I’m willing to try,” and that they actually finally do something about taking better care of their business. Technology will never replace the real estate agent- but I can assure you that agents who use technology with confidence will replace those who don’t.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

I started in the business nearly 20 years ago — agents at that time had control of the data and the real estate process. Today, the landscape is very different. Innovations and tools are emerging daily. Consumer demand and expectations are shaping who gets the business.

Two things remain constant: Change is inevitable and relationships are still king. I don’t believe anyone could have predicted then the amount of technology that has entered into the real estate industry today. The way previous generations have handled real estate transactions are merely “Remember when we used to…” conversations. It is equally hard to show the newest of agents the balance of being present with the distractions of technology and nurturing relationships over long periods of time instead of instant gratification.

On another note, I wish I would have invested in Google!

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

There is so much to do! Walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, eat real authentic New York food, tons of tours, art museums, shows… Plan what you want to do and see in advance — don’t wait until you get there.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

Real estate agents collaborating with governments will become more important than ever. Newly elected and diverse members of the House and Senate (a great number of them women) will be able to shape the future of real estate to build and rebuild communities.

