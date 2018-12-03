Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Tiffany Kjellander

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Tiffany Kjellander is the CEO and franchise owner of PorchLight Properties with BHGRE. She’s also an Inman Connect veteran, but not everyone knows that she graduated from film school.

What is your goal as an ICNY19 Ambassador?

To learn five implementable ideas I can take back to share with my team, connect with five people I haven’t connected with before, and to help others enjoy the Connect experience.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

I wish I knew that having no schedule meant there was no schedule. It was 24/7 — and that time and client management were pillars that I would need to master. Still working on them.

How has Inman Connect impacted your business?

My business has changed and grown so much over the last eight years as a result of the amazing community Inman created.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

I think that the biggest change will be with consumer interactions. Consumers pushing for on-demand, super-transparent services.

