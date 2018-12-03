Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Steven Norris

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Steven Norris is the Chief Vision Officer at The Norris Team of Century 21 Triangle Group. As a team leader, he’s fully aware of how the changes coming to real estate are going to impact his business (and have already), and how Inman Connect can help him stay on top of those changes.

What is one thing people will be surprised to know about you?

I am a “couch surfer” and have traveled around the globe staying with locals.

What is your goal as an ICNY19 Ambassador?

To further build relationships. To meet new people, hear their stories, both personally and professionally, and use those connections to better myself.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

Having the right systems in place to maintain relationships with past clients, be it in social media or CRM.

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

It’s all about the great food and shows! Cab rides can be entertainment in themselves.

