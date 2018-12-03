Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Melissa Salazar

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Melissa Salazar is a Canadian Realtor with Royal LePage Realty Plus and is dealing with all the typical struggles that agents today face — including putting out more video content so prospects can get to know her face-to-face. And she loves to dance!

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

That your real estate community or mentors don’t have to be local. There are so many amazing people that can help you in your business; you just have make that extra effort and reach out. The majority are willing to give you advice on the spot.

Who has been the most memorable or impactful speaker you’ve seen at Connect and why?

John Henry. He made me aware with his raw story at a young age how anything is possible. If you have determination, then no matter what obstacles life puts in front of you, what you are working so hard for will manifest. Mindset has a lot to do with it as well.

What is your best Connect productivity hack/tip?

Download the ICNY app to choose/navigate your sessions. Fill out your profile on the app for referral opportunities — I usually put my city next to my name or my Canadian flag icon. It’s also a great way to know about any updates or special announcements during the event.

Bring few phone chargers and place your initial or even your phone number on them just in case they get misplaced. And connect with Ambassadors prior to the event for any questions or assistance!

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

From an international perspective, it will be the economy in relation to real estate purchasing power and/or supply vs. demand. Every market has its own opportunities and challenges, but a shift is already happening. Different areas are experiencing it with interest rates, tougher mortgage rules, new policies, affordable prices, rental increases and new construction releases.

Also, technology enhancements in products and services for our industry, such as blockchain transactions, predictive analytics, virtual reality and real estate start-ups.

