The one mantra that means everything to your success

At our flagship Success Summit event in August, I introduced a theme I believe has the potential to become a very powerful mantra you can use.

It consists of just four simple words. But when taken to heart, it makes all the difference in the world. So what is this magical mantra? Ready? Here goes:

“This is MY business.”

I warned you it was simple!

So right off the bat, your mindset will influence how you interpret this phrase. “Well, duh Tom, of course, it’s my business. Not too profound, buddy.”

That’s one way you could look at it. The other way will be more productive: “You’re darn right this is MY business, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make it a huge success. I love what I do, I love serving my clients and I know deep in my heart that people need my help and I’m the best choice to provide them with what they need.”

Which one are you?

Will you take it to heart?

Here’s why I think adopting a “This is MY business” mindset is essential to your success: a problem I see is too few people actually do take this thought process to heart.

Too few agents actually operate their businesses the way a local restaurant or store owner might run his or her business: with extreme dedication and pouring their all into it every single day. (Of course, many do, and the fact that you’re reading this Coaching Corner probably means you already are more serious about your career than many others.)

Maybe it’s the nature of the real estate industry. For many people, real estate wasn’t necessarily their first career. Or their first choice for their next career. It might feel like a “fall back.”

You said it. Now own it!

Some people seem almost hesitant to admit they’re in the real estate industry. I’ve seen agents who mumble out an answer when asked what they do for a living because they lack the confidence and conviction necessary to seize their business by the reins and own it.

Which brings me to my next extremely important point: no matter how you landed in this industry, you’re here now. And moving forward, you need to be fully committed. Being a hobbyist or dabbler or anything less than 100 percent committed to your business will not cut it in the “new normalized” market we’re going to encounter in the next year or two.

This is YOUR business! (Or maybe it’s not. But you gotta decide!)

“This is MY business” daily affirmation

You said the mantra. Now learn the entire affirmation. To ensure you never lose sight of this important perspective on your business, integrate this affirmation into your morning routine:

This is MY business.

It means something to me.

This is how I’ll change my financial destiny.

This is how I’ll set up my children for a great future.

This is how I’ll help all of my insanely great clients and my team members improve their lives.

This is how I’ll achieve the life I desire.

This is important to me.

I wake up thinking about how to make it right, do it better and innovate every day.

I am not a hobbyist.

This is MY business.

