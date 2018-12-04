Zillow adds way more Canadian listings

Zillow is about to give home buyers many more Canadian listings to peruse.

In conjunction with the launch of its first Canadian for-sale home listings on Zillow.com in October, the Seattle-based home search platform has been adding new partners to provide the listing information. As of today, nine new partners in Canada have agreed to feature their listings on the search giant.

The partnerships include the Toronto-based HomeLife Real Estate Canada, Sage Real Estate, and Your Choice Realty. With the exception of Calgary-based Coldwell Banker Mountain Central, all of the other companies — Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty, Royal Heritage Realty, Sam McDadi Real Estate, Sutton Group Heritage Realty Inc., and TrilliumWest Real Estate — are based in Ontario.

Some are regional branches of global real estate franchises, others are independent companies working with a dedicated base of clients.

“We’re thrilled each time we welcome more Canadian partners in displaying their listings on Zillow.com, because it’s a win for brokers, agents and consumers,” Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group’s chief industry development officer, said in a statement. “Our Canadian partnerships are already driving increased traffic to Zillow, with more than half a million Canadian home shoppers visiting each month.”

The listings will be available to both Canadians and Americans looking to buy property north of the border.

According to Zillow, the company receives 500,000 unique Canadian users per month.

Over the past several months, Zillow has been inking deals with various Canadian brokerages, associations, and listing services — and plans to reach at least 50,000 Canadian listings on its site in the coming months.

