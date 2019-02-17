Take an exclusive look at KW's forthcoming consumer app

Keller Williams previewed its forthcoming consumer-facing app experience at Keller Williams Family Reunion in New Orleans on Sunday. It will launch in late in Q2 with the intention of making consumers smarter and its agents the Netflix of real estate.
