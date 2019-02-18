3 steps to a more productive 2019

The beginning of the year is a time when many of us plan what we want to achieve. We get busy writing goals, assessing budgets, and deciding our next business steps for the coming months. However, it’s vital to remember that there’s a huge difference between being busy and being productive!

This year, instead of just getting busy, focus on really boosting your productivity. Here are three steps you can immediately take to help you meet your goals in 2019.

1. Create a strategy

Having a solid plan is perhaps the most basic of all business principles. As the saying goes, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

But many small business owners often don’t possess this one essential building block for success. The problem is lack of focus. Many of us are so busy dealing with the day-to-day pressures of juggling our workloads that we rarely stop to think about where we really want to go. Instead of trying to identify and focus on our ultimate goals, we spend our days fighting fires and battling never-ending to-do lists.

Putting a strategy into place can change all this. An effective strategy should include short-, mid- and long-term goals; weekly and monthly activities to achieve these goals; and a solid budget.

2. Implement tactics

Once you’ve created a strategy, you must execute it with expert tactics. At Buffini & Company, we provide our clients with a principles-based approach to building a business that gives a quick start and a route to profitability, as well as success for the long haul.

Our secret is that we Work by Referral. Working by Referral is the most powerful way to generate sales and deliver the highest quality leads. At the very heart of this philosophy is an emphasis on building and nurturing relationships. With their coaches’ help and guidance, our clients are encouraged to interact and engage with their customers by making calls, writing notes, and doing pop-bys. By maintaining a consistent level of contact with and care for their customers, they generate a steady stream of repeat and referred clients.

3. Seek accountability

Accountability is essential to success. Even when your goals are written down and your tactics are mapped out, it can be difficult to stay on-task when there are so many challenges to deal with every day.

Accountability helps because it makes your actions automatic, it keeps you going, and it keeps you on target. To really achieve ultimate productivity, you need to be accountable. A great way to do this is to get a coach or an accountability partner to encourage you back on track with effective habits and routines when you’re going off-course.

We all want to get the most out of life and be all that we can be, but circumstances often mean that we fall off the productivity wagon. One of the reasons our clients do so well is because they have skilled coaches to help them create a productivity strategy, implement tactics, and be accountable so they stay consistently productive all year long. And it works – our One2One Coaching Members earn 12 times the national average!

You can achieve the same powerful productivity this year, too. It’s never too late to commit to strategies that will increase your success, so why not schedule your free coaching session and start taking the steps you need today!