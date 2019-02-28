WATCH: The tech trends that'll define 2019

Seventy-eight percent of U.S. internet consumers have said that a brand that provides them with personalized content will have a much greater chance at winning their business. Consumers want personalized experiences, said eXp Realty’s Scott Petronis onstage at Inman Connect New York.

Take a look at the latest tech trends that everyone has been talking about with Petronis and CoreLogic’s Lucie Fortier, including tech-savvy and empowered consumers, privacy, voice, image recognition and more.

Watch the full conversation above on Inman Select.

