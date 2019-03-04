A company founded and built on human potential

People want to be part of something better. They want to feel like they belong. People want to feel like they’re being heard and that their individuality is honored, that they have the opportunity to contribute and to earn a living which will not only finance their lifestyle today and tomorrow but also their dreams. In short, people want to matter.

If someone were to set about creating a real estate company founded on this fundamental principle, they would first invent a unique business model which fosters an atmosphere of mentorship and offers unlimited income potential. They would then work to strengthen each individual in the organization from the inside out, providing them with the tools and opportunity to learn and grow, not only as real estate professionals but as parents, spouses, friends, and neighbors.

And that’s precisely the company EXIT Realty’s Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, created.

EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential

Steve looked at the problems in the real estate industry and asked, “How can I change that?” Then the EXIT Formula was born. But the EXIT Formula of single-level residual income is so much more than a business model.

Recruiting and retaining top talent is critical to the profitability of any real estate company, but the true measure of its success lies in its ability to provide an environment where people, regardless of their role, can thrive personally as well as professionally.

Individual success and achievement are primarily based on one’s sense of self-worth. The picture that you have of yourself on the inside determines how you act and react on the outside. From EXIT’s earliest days, Steve taught everyone the power of affirming in the present tense, reinforcing who they are and who they want to become. Over time, he created an app called Prompter!™ to guide users in their daily affirmation habit. Prompter!™ is available in the App Store and Google Play and today has thousands of regular users of all ages and walks of life.

Giving back is part of our DNA

A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is pledged to charity. That figure to-date is $4 million. Early on, our charity of choice was Habitat for Humanity because the organization’s philosophy of providing a hand up rather than a handout fit with ours, and we wanted our associates to experience building a house with others.

As we grew, we wanted to touch more communities more often, so we expanded our charitable initiative and dubbed it the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program. Through this program, EXIT offices and associates can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to EXIT’s head office to have those funds matched from the company’s pledged pool of funds.

Not only does this give us a bigger giving bang for our buck, but it gives everyone the opportunity to participate. The Spirit of EXIT strengthens our culture by bringing our associates and the community together for a common good. The more vested our associates are in the company, the more they are willing to take the risks necessary to achieve their dreams.

To do great things, we need great tools

As a real estate industry leader, EXIT offers innovative technology, leading-edge real estate skills training, an unparalleled culture, and an unrivaled financial model; every pillar of our success was developed first and foremost with the human being in mind. Along with our Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, our 18-member executive team has 459 combined years of real estate experience and has been with EXIT for an average of more than 15 years. We are a stable, privately held company. We do not answer to shareholders nor to the whims of a here-today-gone-tomorrow figurehead.

Real estate has always been and will continue to be a people business. The hype today may be all about disruption, but EXIT was a disrupter long before that word was in vogue. Regardless of what the media or the competition is focused on, at EXIT Realty, we are focused on people, then, now and always.

Experience EXIT for yourself. Visit www.exitrealty.com/exit for more information.