Former USANA Health exec Donald Cherry will now lead eXp Realty’s sustainability efforts. Cherry is the fifth high-level hire or promotion eXp has made this year.

EXp Realty has hired former USANA Health Sciences executive Donald Cherry as its new vice president of sustainability, according to an announcement on Friday. Cherry will spearhead efforts to improve the company’s ethical, social, environmental, cultural and economic impact on agents and consumers.

We are excited to welcome Donald to our team,” eXp Realty Chief HR Officer Renée Kaspar said in a written statement. “His wealth of experience and dedication to sustainability will play a key role in advancing our initiatives. Donald’s proven track record speaks volumes, and we trust he will guide us in creating a more sustainable future for eXp Realty.”

Cherry spent 18 years with USANA, working his way up from a project specialist to the executive director of corporate sustainability, a role he held for almost four years. During his time as USANA’s executive director, the company was recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek magazine.

The University of Utah and Northeastern University grad was also honored as one of Utah Business’s ‘Forty under 40’ for his work in the sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion fields.

“I am excited to join eXp Realty and lead their sustainability efforts,” Cherry said. “I look forward to working with the team to create impactful sustainability initiatives that will contribute to the company’s growth and success.”

Cherry is eXp’s latest high-level hire this year.

The cloud-based brokerage also hired leading marketing strategist Wendy Forsythe and star broker Kendall Bonner in April and promoted former Chief Strategy Officer Leo Pareja the same month. The brokerage also promoted industry veteran and DOORA co-founder Troy Palmquist from director of growth to VP of growth and product marketing in June.

