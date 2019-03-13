The adage, “May you live in interesting times,” is hard at work right now in the world of real estate. Blink and you might miss momentous change. New money, new players, and new models are going head to head with seasoned brands and established best practices.

That’s why attendees invest valuable time to come to Inman Connect. They strengthen ties. They build new partnerships. And they listen for signals from front line leaders to help them navigate changes to come.

Inman Connect Las Vegas just announced the first round of speakers for the weeklong educational and networking event, taking place July 23 – 26, 2019. They are trailblazers, pathfinders, and groundbreakers. They are reframing and reimagining what real estate will be in the next one to ten years. And they will take the stage for frank and forthright conversations you can’t miss.

Meet the speakers

Sherry Chris, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Sherry has more than 30 years of real estate experience, including significant senior management positions in the areas of sales, marketing, new technologies, and franchise management. She joined Realogy in 2006 as Chief Operating Officer for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Well-known for her innovative thinking, next-generation consumer insights and idea sharing, Sherry is a frequently sought after speaker at international real estate and technology conferences.

Glenn Kelman, Redfin

Glenn Kelman has served as Redfin President and CEO and as a member of the board of directors since March 2006. Prior to that, Mr. Kelman was the co-founder of Plumtree Software, Inc., a provider of enterprise portal software products. Mr. Kelman holds a B.A. in English from University of California, Berkeley and is known for his brutal honesty and engaging personality.

Dr. Carmen Simon, MEMZY

Dr. Simon is a cognitive neuroscientist, author, and founder of Memzy, a company that uses brain science to help corporations create memorable messages. Carmen’s most recent book, “Impossible to Ignore: Creating Memorable Content to Influence Decisions,” has won the acclaim of publications such as Inc.com, Forbes and Fast Company and has been selected as one of the top international books on persuasion.

Ryan Gorman, NRT LLC

Ryan Gorman was named President and Chief Executive Officer of NRT in 2018. Prior to that, he was the Corporate Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Development for Realogy Corporation. Before joining Realogy in 2004, Gorman held advisory and principal investment roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Credit Suisse, and The Blackstone Group.

Josh Team, Keller Williams

As Chief Innovation Officer for the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, Josh Team leads Keller Williams’ innovation labs, developing platforms, creating solutions, and forming coalitions with businesses and entrepreneurs. Josh is charged with disrupting traditional approaches to real estate — envisioning, building, and scaling next-generation tools for Keller Williams and its global associates.

Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings

Glenn believed that agents and brokers do the heavy lifting in real estate and deserve benefits of being a shareholder in their company and income based on the level of their contribution. In October 2009, eXp Realty, LLC launched as the first cloud-based, national real estate brokerage. The virtual office environment compared to the traditional real estate office allows agents to collaborate and learn together, no matter where they are located.

Eric Wu, Opendoor

Wu founded Opendoor after selling geo-data analytics company Movity.com to Trulia, so he’s no stranger to real estate technology. His company has set the gold standard for iBuyer platforms and is a Silicon Valley “unicorn,” valued at more than $1 billion.

Of course, these luminaries will share the stage with other insiders, outsiders — troublemakers and peacekeepers alike. Expect to experience the unexpected — only at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

