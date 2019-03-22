Property data company CoreLogic and search platform Homesnap have teamed up to let agents update listings, sync contacts and perform other tasks all from their phones.

The new partnership, announced this week, integrates CoreLogic‘s multiple listing service platform Matrix with Homesnap’s mobile app. That means agents will be able make edits in Homesnap to listings, contacts or lists of favorited properties, for example, and those edits will automatically sync in Matrix.

Homesnap CEO John Mazur described the partnership as a powerful tool that should help agents be more productive.

“It’s a win for agents,” Mazur told Inman. “It makes them better.”

Mazur went on to say that in the past, agents interacted with CoreLogic’s Matrix platform from a desktop computer when they created listings, made edits and did an array of other tasks. He described it as a powerful and complex system, but with a major limitation: It didn’t have a mobile app, which meant agents lost access while out showing houses or meeting with clients.

As a result, Mazur said, agents were using Homesnap Pro, the company’s mobile agent-focused platform, to work while out in the field.

Over time, however, Mazur said agents kept asking both Homesnap and CoreLogic why their two systems couldn’t talk to each other.

“A lot of MLSs were giving us crap, saying, ‘what’s going on guys?'” Mazur said.

The new partnership is meant to solve that problem. Though agents won’t be able to access the entirety of Matrix via Homesnap — Mazur said Matrix is simply too complex to be handled completely from a mobile device — they will be able to perform the kinds of basic tasks that arise when they might not be near a desktop computer.

“In the Homesnap environment they’ll hit send and it’ll integrate through Matrix,” Mazur added.

Though the partnership has been announced, the companies still have to build out the integrations. Mazur said the first phase of the process should be done by the end of this year’s second quarter and will include the ability to sync saved searches and prospects. The second phase, which will include the ability to add or edit listings, will come later.

Mazur expects the bulk of the work to be finished by the end of the year.

The deal should have far-reaching impacts. CoreLogic says that it provides data and services to the “largest multiple listing organizations in North America, collectively serving more than a million members.” The company also describes Matrix as the “industry-leading multiple listing platform serving three-quarters of a million members.”

Homesnap says that “nearly 1 million” agents now use Homesnap Pro.

The new integrations will be available to subscribers of CoreLogic’s Matrix and Homesnap Pro for no additional cost. Mazur declined to provide details about any financial arrangements involved in the partnership, citing confidentiality agreements, but said that both companies will shoulder costs.

A statement from CoreLogic describes the partnership as “groundbreaking” and enabling agents “to perform their essential business functions in one place, using one platform.”

Victor Lund, a real estate consultant who works with both companies, praised the partnership as a boon to both agents and their clients. He told Inman that agents see Homesnap’s search platform as “far superior” to other options or portals, and that syncing it with Matrix should mean more consumers get better information.

“It’s gonna make it really easy,” Lund said, “for agents to invite their customers onto this platform.”

