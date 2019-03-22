Orlando Bloom’s bachelor pad hits the market for $9M

Now that he’s counting down the days until his marriage to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom decided to part with his bachelor pad — and sell it for $8.999 million.

The Beverly Hills estate, which Bloom purchased in 2017 from Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragonés, has been listed by Jason Oppenheim, of L.A.’s Oppenheim Group.

Bloom has spent the past two years remodeling the 4,001-square-foot property to suit his tastes. The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up the kitchen, expanded the closet space, redesigned the interior to feature more wood and added a luxurious zero-edge pool.

“Orlando’s put in a very sexy one-edge pool,” Oppenheim told Inman. “It was a pretty signifcant project.”

The living room also has a sunken “conversation pit” — a square pit made up of couches and pillows. The property, however, was built as a bachelor pad — it only has four rooms and was remodeled with entertaining in mind.

Oppenheim advised agents who sell the homes of major celebrities to make sure those who express interest are actually qualified to buy them — some will pretend to be a buyer just to get inside a celebrity’s former home.

“Nobody sees this house unless they are financially qualified to buy it,” Oppenheim said. “I do a full vetting before showing the house.”

Bloom’s fiancée has also been selling real estate in advance of their wedding — earlier this month, Perry sold her Hollywood Hills home to restaurateur Mr. Chow. As the couple prepares to tie the knot, many fans have been wondering whether Perry and Bloom also have plans to buy a home together.

