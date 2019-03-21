Buy Emma Stone’s adorable Hollywood home for $3.89M

Seven years after moving into a super-cute Beverly Hills mansion, actress Emma Stone is hoping to sell the property — for $3.899 million.

The house, which sits in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hillls, is about as private as a home can possibly be — it sits behind a wall, hedges, a camera-secured gate and a long path to the actual property. Stone, 30, purchased it for herself back in 2012.

Built in 1953, the 3,862 square feet and four-bedroom house is cute but not the kind of ostentatious property many have come to expect starlets to have. It has a red front door, barrel-vaulted ceilings, French doors, 1950s wallpaper and a lawn with a wide-length pool.

Compass’ Stacy White is the real estate agent in charge of selling the home. Compass confirmed that the property is for sale but declined any other comment on it.

Even before Stone, the home has a long history of famous owners — Stone bought it from Australia film editor Kirk Baxter. The late English comedian and film actor Dudley Moore had owned it before that.

Stone, who has an Oscar for her performance in La La Land, first rose to fame for starring in popular comedies like “Mean Girls” — although, in recent years she has been racking up award nominations for dramatic roles as well.

Variety was the first to report the listing when it hit the market last week. But when it comes to her real estate transactions, Stone and her agents are keeping this sale very quiet.

Email Veronika Bondarenko