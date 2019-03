Property data and analytics firm Remine laid off dozens of staff members Friday as part of a “strategic decision to double down” on its technology plans.

Remine CEO Leo Pareja announced the layoffs in a LinkedIn post, saying that the company was terminating the employment of 42 members of the sales team. Pareja described the layoffs as “the most painful day at Remine since the idea first popped into our heads.”

“These positions were focused on the ‘up sell’ of our agent product, and that is no longer reflective of our company’s overall strategy to serve as a partner of the MLS,” Pareja added of the terminated jobs. “Even though they no longer have a home at Remine, the people who worked in these sales roles did everything right.”

The company also announced that it was restructuring its leadership.

Remine did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment Friday.

Developing…

