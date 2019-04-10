Is it naive to think that Canadian Organized Real Estate’s current approach to the collection and interpretation of data will ensure its relevance, and that of the Realtor, as the industry and technology continue to evolve? Quite simply, yes, it is. What will keep the consumer engaged with Realtors? What will elevate the Realtor brand?
What is organized real estate’s role in keeping the Realtor relevant?
Innovation and creativity must remain the focus of anyone in a leadership position who can influence the mandate of organized real estate across the country
