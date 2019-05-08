Scott Petronis, the newly appointed chief product and technology officer at discount brokerage Redefy believes the consumer is getting overshadowed in the real estate industry. Finding a company that he believes has a greater focus on the consumer is a big reason that Petronis left his role as chief technology officer eXp Realty…
Why eXp’s top tech exec joined flat-fee rival Redefy
Scott Petronis left eXp Realty after two years to join a Colorado-headquartered discount brokerage. He says if the industry doesn’t re-focus on consumers, it’s in for a ‘rude awakening.’
