Violinist Isaac Stern's swanky New York penthouse sells

A sprawling New York penthouse that once belonged to renowned violinist Isaac Stern has found its buyer.

Randall Gianopulos of Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed to Inman that the sale of the penthouse at 40 E. 61st St. closed on Wednesday, June 26. Gianopulos and Stan Ponte are the listing brokers overseeing the sale.

The penthouse, a combination of units on the 19th and 20th floors, is an extravagant 4,200-square-foot apartment with high ceilings, a spiral staircase, numerous terraces and views of Central Park.

Stern, who is known as one of the world’s greatest violin players as well as a dedicated arts and human rights activist, lived in part of the existing apartment until his death in 2001.

As the New York Post first reported, Austrian baron Alexander Schweickhardt and his wife Brenda Exline bought Stern’s penthouse for $3.4 million in 2004. They then also bought the apartment next door for $2.5 million and combined the two into the single unit that just sold.

Gianopolous said that he is unable to disclose the buyer or the price of the sale for confidentiality reasons. The penthouse first listed publicly in November 2018 for $15.9 million — time will tell whether the buyer will live in it or use it for investment.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

