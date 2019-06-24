Classic rap fans have a chance to relive their young fan dreams — the home where The Notorious B.I.G. grew up was just listed as a $4,000-a-month rental.

As first reported by Curbed, Compass agents Fabienne Lecole and Grant Fodiman listed the 972-square-foot Brooklyn, New York, apartment where rapper Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., or even Biggie Smalls, spent the early years of his life as a rental.

The house is located at 226 Saint James Place in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill — the same part of the street was recently given the alternate name of ‘Christopher Wallace Way’ in honor of the rapper. Wallace has even referred to the apartment as a ‘one-room shack’ in his song ‘Juicy.’

But in 2019, the apartment is far from a shack — it has three bedrooms, one bathroom, high ceilings, hardwood floors and some office space. The four-story pre-war building in which the apartment is located also has a common roof deck, a garden and a barbecue area. Pets, however, are not allowed.

“The unit is an iconic historical gem as it served as the childhood home of the most famous rapper of all-time, Notorious B.I.G.,” Lecole told Inman. “It was recently renovated to provide modern conveniences while keeping its distinct and gorgeous pre-war details.”

Wallace, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, rose to fame during the East Coast/West Coast hip hop wars of the 1990s. His music is considered a classic of the rap genre. After Wallace was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997, the album released two weeks later rose to first place on numerous albums charts.

Still, a lot has changed in Clinton Hill since Wallace lived in the neighborhood and drew inspiration from growing up in what was once a rough part of Brooklyn. According to Zillow, these days the median home listed in Clinton Hill costs $770,000.

“It is undeniable that when you hear the story of Brooklyn, that we have a story that no other city in the world has: It is a story of triumph,” New York Council member Laurie Cumbo said at an event celebrating the naming of the street. “During the time that Biggie created masterpieces, this neighborhood was red-lined. People didn’t want to live here. People moved out of the neighborhood. They had left us to die.”

