Property owners who want to rent out space on Airbnb, Vrbo or similar sites have to register their units with the city and pay a fee, which they can do online. The most basic type of home-sharing registration will allow hosts to rent out their properties for a maximum of 120 days per year, and it costs $89.
LA's new short-term rental rules are here, hosts must pay $89 minimum fee
The new rules took effect this week, limiting all Los Angeles short-term rentals to a host's primary residence and capping the number of days most properties can be rented out
Comments