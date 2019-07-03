PlanOmatic CEO, Kori Covrigaru, wants to make the digital marketing process for real estate agents as easy as ordering a product from Amazon, he tells his interviewer Byron Lazine.

PlanOmatic is a privately run business headquartered in Denver, Colorado. It provides the real estate industry with marketing services for listings. These services include photography, interactive floor plans, virtual staging, aerial photography, 3D walkthroughs and digital marketing.

“Our two-year goal is to make ordering photography as easy as it is ordering something from Amazon and getting it to your house in two hours,” said the Covrigaru in this podcast. “That’s what we want. But can we have that and compete on price? No sir, no way.”

The company works with a network of 130 freelance photographers in 35 states and has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest growing private companies for the past four years.

Covrigaru’s professional background and training is in business. He started in the real estate marketing business 14 years ago working in a job in college. He grew and bootstrapped his business from there. There are multiple balancing acts in running the business, he said, and one of them is getting the balance between speed, price and quality right.

In this podcast, he talks to Byron Lazine about building a solid operational company culture, setting company goals, managing an army of contractors, and providing quality experiences to both customers and contractors.