Tallahassee, Fla. (July 8, 2019) – Inman, the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, in partnership with Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, announced it is bringing Gary Keller’s new Think Like a CEO podcast series to the Inman audience.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone to learn from one of the industry’s most formative leaders,” said Brad Inman, Chairman, Inman News.

After working with business owners for more than three decades to build the world’s largest real estate franchise, Keller Williams co-founder, chairman and CEO Gary Keller is helping even more people find success through the new podcast series.

Select episodes of the Think Like a CEO podcast will be featured on a special section of Inman.com.

Season one of the series will weave a narrative of business and life lessons Keller learned throughout his real estate career.

Hosted by Jay Papasan, Vice President of Publishing, Keller Williams, the weekly podcast will guide listeners through Keller’s business and life journey, providing insight into topics such as developing business strategies, hiring the right people and developing a celebrated culture.

“The underlying theme of the Think Like a CEO podcast is exploring ‘how you think.’ Specifically, how you think at the highest level to have the highest success possible,” said Keller.

Premiering today, the first episode highlights how Keller made the transition from aspiring rock musician to real estate agent, despite not fitting the traditional mold.

Learn more about Think Like A CEO at ThinkCEOPodcast.com.

