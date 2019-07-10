To raise the last half needed to close on a $6.5 million multifamily condo, Commersh is now offering Realtors a unique incentive to bring in co-investors: a 2 percent cut of any investment money that one of their investor clients puts into the project. Further, Commersh will allow agents to convert 50 percent of their cut into equity in the property.
iBuyer startup wants to give Realtors a cut of investment properties
Commersh, based in Los Angeles and founded by two former Keller Williams agents, says Realtors who refer new investors to its condo project can get equity in it, too
