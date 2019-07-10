Trulia unveils major redesign and new logo

Trulia, a member of Zillow’s group of brands, is aiming to become your friendly neighborhood search portal of choice.

The company launched a new website design and brand identity that firmly emphasizes its role as a guide not just to properties, but the community in which those properties are located.

Gone is the old Trulia website and mobile, with their heavy green trim, blocky white text and pin logo. The new design scales back on the green for blacks, grays, whites and turquoise, and the new logo is simply the company’s name in a custom font, which “ultimately represents the ideals and aspects of ‘neighborhood’ that we believe to be inherently genuine and human,” according to the company.

“To really understand what people needed in their home search, we went out and asked home buyers and renters across the country what they were searching for, and why,” Jessica Staley, director of brand design at Trulia said in a blog post announcing the changes on Medium. “We found that people spoke about more than just kitchen and bathroom finishes or open floorplans, they actually began describing what they loved about their desired neighborhood: the local vibe, scenery, the people, or community they wanted to belong to.”

Staley said her team’s research found a gap in the market for people undertaking the task of starting their home search online: scant detail that could give would-be homebuyers a real sense of what neighborhoods had to offer.

“Ultimately, we learned that the neighborhood is just as, if not more, important than the home itself,” Staley wrote. “People search for more than just a house — they want a real sense of place, an idea of what their life would be like; we knew we needed to update our brand and product experience to match these needs.”

Trulia launched new products to give insight into neighborhood life. The company, in 2018, launched three new tools: Local Legal Protections, What Locals Say and Trulia Neighborhoods.

To complement the new tools, Trulia redesigned its website and brand mark to emphasize this new focus on neighborhood identity. The company employs a new colorful icon system composed of three categories: 1.) dwellings 2.) landscape and weather 3.) places and amenities, to illustrate the different attributes a neighborhood offers.

The company also traveled to neighborhoods across metro areas to visually capture each neighborhood with custom photography and video.

“We understand how hard the home buying and renting process is — all of the anxious late nights thinking about finding the right Realtor, navigating through the mortgage process, and wondering whether your offer will be accepted — we hope that this new evolution of the Trulia brand will help you explore more neighborhoods, and make the process just a bit easier, because you’re now more informed than ever,” Staley said.

