Former Zillow COO Amy Bohutinsky joins private equity firm

Amy Bohutinsky, who previously spent 14 years at Zillow and last served as the company’s chief operating officer (COO) before stepping down from the role earlier this year, has now joined private equity firm TCV.

Bohutinsky’s move into private equity comes about six months after her departure at Zillow. In her nearly decade-and-a-half at the company, she served a variety of roles and was around for a number of pivotal acquisitions, as well as Zillow’s debut on the stock market.

Along the way, Bohutinsky also became an influential industry figure and ended up on the boards of well-known companies such as HotelTonight and Gap.

Zillow announced Bohutinsky’s departure from her role as COO late last year, but did not provide a specific reason for the leadership change. However, Rich Barton — who at the time was Zillow’s executive chairman but has since stepped back into the CEO role — said that Bohutinsky had “tirelessly helped lead Zillow Group through every major milestone” the company faced over the years.

At the same time that Bohutinsky stepped down as an executive at Zillow, she also joined the company’s board of directors and continues to hold that position today.

At TCV, Bohutinsky will serve as a venture partner working with the firm’s business-to-consumer portfolio companies. An email that TCV general partner Woody Marshall sent internally — and which was provided to Inman Monday — added that Bohutinsky will focus on a range of consumer technology and “will also assist TCV with market- and company-specific due diligence.”

TCV says that it provides “management teams with data-driven insights, sector expertise, access to world-class talent and connections with category leaders.”

The firm focuses on both private and public companies that are in growth stages. And it has invested in a host of well-known startups including Airbnb, Facebook, Expedia, Dollar Shave Club, GoFundMe, Netflix, Spotify and Zillow.

A TCV spokesperson told Inman that Bohutinsky joined the firm in the second quarter of this year. Bohutinsky’s LinkedIn page further clarifies that she began the new job last month.

In his email, Marshall repeatedly praised Bohutinsky as an “experienced leader,” a “brand builder” and an “expert communicator.” He also mentioned Bohutinsky’s varied career path, which includes stints in both journalism and at travel company Hotwire, and said she would be a good fit for TCV.

“We believe this combination makes her especially effective in engaging with founders, management teams, and influencers across a multitude of industries,” Marshall added.

