Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales took to the podium on Monday at the MLS Forum of the Realtors Legislative Meetings to refute rival CoStar’s earlier claims about Homes.com’s growing traffic.

Realtor.com operator Move Inc. typically sends a senior vice president to talk to multiple listing service executives at the National Association of Realtors’ midyear conference.

This year was different. On Monday afternoon, Move CEO Damian Eales addressed a standing-room only crowd of some 750 or so attendees at the MLS Forum of the Realtors Legislative Meetings in Washington D.C. Eales’ main message? We are with you.

“The National Association of Realtors and MLSs will need to deliver more for members to remain relevant” under new commission rules,” Eales said.

“In our discussions with the NAR and MLSs, we have never felt more aligned.”

“We are genuinely in this together,” he added. “Realtor.com does not seek to disintermediate either the MLS or Realtors.”

According to Eales, he spoke at the conference at the invitation of NAR Chief Legal Officer Katie Johnson.

Move, a News Corp. subsidiary, licenses the Realtor.com name from NAR for about $2 million in royalties annually and operates the site under an operating agreement that dates back to 1996 and has been revised multiple times since then. Realtor.com is NAR’s official listing site.

In March, NAR inked a deal to settle multiple antitrust commission lawsuits nationwide, agreeing to change its rules regarding buyer broker commissions. If the settlement receives final approval from the court, sellers or listing brokers would no longer be able to offer buyer brokers compensation using the MLS, though they could do so elsewhere.

Last month, Realtor.com announced a new marketing campaign that frames the portal as a champion of buyers’ agents, in contrast to its rival CoStar, which has primarily been courting listing agents through a “Your Listing, Your Lead” approach.

“We’re doing our best to lead from the front,” Eales said at the MLS Forum.

During his speech, Eales took the opportunity to once again refute claims from rival CoStar that its residential portal, Homes.com, has surpassed Realtor.com as the second most-trafficked home search site.

According to Eales, a CoStar SEC filing reveals that “[its traffic] number includes 17 separate websites, 16 of which are not associated with Homes.com.”

Based on independent sources, “Homes.com is No. 4 and their audience is about one-fifth what they claim,” Eales added.

However, when Inman asked Move which SEC filing Eales was referring to, the company pointed to a first-quarter 2024 investor presentation in which CoStar says, “The Homes.com site surpassed 110 million monthly unique visitors and the Residential Network exceeded 156M, according to Google Analytics for March 2024.”

The presentation lists 17 sites included in the “Residential Network,” including Homes.com, Apartments.com, Homesnap and CitySnap. But CoStar has used a traffic figure specifically for Homes.com, not its Residential Network traffic figure, to claim it is second in popularity.

Inman has asked why Eales said that Homes.com’s traffic number includes 17 different websites and in what way CoStar separately reporting its Residential Network traffic refutes CoStar’s claim that Homes.com is the second-most popular listing site. We will update this story if and when a response is received.

At the MLS Forum, Eales contended that Realtor.com is a better partner to Realtors.

“The National Association of Realtors, MLSs, and Realtor.com have a lot aligned,” Eales said. “We all want a strong Realtor brand, a strong leadership base … a system that supports both buyer’s agents and listing agents. We want to improve the professionalism of our industry.”

Eales, an Australian, told attendees “the U.S. market is nothing like the Australian market,” despite comparisons between the two by some analyses, some of which have appeared in the commission suits.

“We think Realtors are heroes worth celebrating, pillars of the community,” Eales said.

“We can all do a better job to tell our story,” he added.

