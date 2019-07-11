Why I'm excited about Inman Connect Las Vegas

We’re rounding out the 23rd year of Inman Connect, and the first ever in Las Vegas. Brad Inman has been at the center of them all. Here’s why Vegas has him more excited than ever. Join Brad and thousands of colleagues July 23-26 at the Aria.

1. See an even better show

Las Vegas production values will create a fun new experience for everyone. The town knows how to serve its customers.

2. Have an atypical experience

We are gathering at the Aria Hotel, which is more approachable and manageable than most of the cavernous casino-centric Vegas hotels. Everything is on one floor, so we will not be spread out.

3. Enjoy the added meeting spaces

The Inman team created some great spots for gathering including The Hub, The Lounge and The VIP Lounge. It’s Lobby Con-plus.

4. Keep more coin in your pocket

Low airfares, affordable rooms and accessible choices for food, entertainment and parties.

5. Meet all the glorious people

A diverse collection of people from all corners of the industry. The big blend: brands, tech companies, teams, agents, broker-owners, regulators, mortgage and title companies, etc.

The spirit of the Inman experience comes from its inclusiveness, openness and friendliness.

6. Feast on education, entertainment and inspiration

The content, is serious but our speakers will reach a high note on education, inspiration and entertainment.

7. Join a positive industry movement

We will set the tone with an upbeat prognosis for the industry. Yes change is here, but it is an excellent opportunity for professionals who are committed to a better consumer experience.

8. Let our staff and Ambassadors delight you

The Inman team and our Ambassadors will be ready to serve you. We have never had a better group of people planning and executing an Inman event.

9. Connect with, well, everyone

The connections will be profound, deep and rich, in part because of the Vegas experience. And there will be more connections because more of you are coming.

10. Leave enlightened, energized and enthused

Enthusiasm drives the Inman community. That priceless energy plus Vegas equals everything is possible.

Join Brad and thousands of colleagues July 23-26 at the Aria.

