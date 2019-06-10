Announcing the 2019 Inman Innovator Award finalists

The annual Inman Innovator Awards return to highlight the industry’s most forward-thinking and groundbreaking members. Inman has selected over 60 Innovator Award Finalists for 2019, grouped into the following six categories:

Most Innovative Real Estate Technology

Most Innovative Real Estate Company

Most Innovative Brokerage or Team

Most Innovative Podcast or Video Show

Most Innovative MLS, Association or Industry Organization

Most Innovative Marketing

Next month, Inman will be announcing its Innovator of the Year winner, someone who has consistently pushed the envelope this year, as well as the Nate Ellis Give Back Award winner, honoring an individual or organization that has made a difference through its philanthropy, activism or other commitment to the industry this year.

The 2019 Inman Innovator Award winners, including Innovator of the Year and Nate Ellis Give Back Award, will be revealed at 11:45 a.m. PT July 25 at Inman Connect Las Vegas at the Aria Resort. All winners and finalists will be honored at the Innovator Bash at 8 p.m. on July 25 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Reserve your tickets for the event here.

“The Inman Innovators represent the boldest minds in real estate working to change how the industry does business,” said Brad Inman, publisher of Inman. “We thank the finalists on this year’s list for their efforts to push real estate forward, and we’re excited to announce and celebrate their accomplishments in July.”

About The Inman Innovator Award Selection Process

Who qualifies? In some cases, a specific app, technology or business process qualifies someone for consideration. In other cases, a company as a whole or a person consistently tries new things, adopts new technology, creates a new culture or approach to real estate or has figured out how to achieve an unmatched level of success.

How does the selection process work? The process for selection begins with identifying companies and individuals who meet these standards. A list of prospects, finalists and winners is culled and resolved based on input from the Inman editorial team who cover innovation on a daily basis, which includes tech reporters, business journalists and real estate industry generalists.

