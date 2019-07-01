Inman Connect San Francisco has been a flagship conference for agents and brokers all over the country for decades, so when we decided to make it better and more relevant, we knew we’d have to make a big change. For the first time ever in 2019, we’ll be hosting Inman Connect in Las Vegas — a big move that will mean a better experience for every attendee.

The networking, growth, knowledge and opportunities that attendees have come to expect from every Inman event will reach new levels in Las Vegas, and the City of Lights has plenty to offer in terms of activities and entertainment. Attendees will see significant savings in the travel, transportation and hotel costs for ICLV, and the 24-hour mentality in Vegas means that there are plenty of places to eat and drink at any hour of the day or night with new and established Connect connections, plus an on-site fitness center, spa, shopping, pools, cabanas and much more.

As a result of this move, we’re able to offer more within the conference experience itself, including a grab-and-go breakfast and afternoon pick-me-up included in the cost of the experience. The conference layout and expo hall has been expanded from just shy of 12,000 square feet, spread over multiple floors, to almost 40,000 square feet, located on a single level in one of Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art conference centers.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Inman Connect in an all-new environment. From the panel discussions and keynote speakers to networking sessions and legendary parties like Inman’s Innovator Bash, Inman Connect Las Vegas is going to be the biggest, brashest, most brazen Connect to date. See you there!

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.