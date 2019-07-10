July 10, 2019 – Inman Group® announced another round of companies that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 22 – 26, 2019. Inman Connect is a multi-day event where over 4,000 top performing real estate professionals invest in their business, shaping the year ahead by expanding their skill sets and deepening their referral networks. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives. To qualify, the company must be less than two years old. These early-stage brands apply to Startup Alley to launch their company into the real estate vertical. Inman attendees make Startup Alley a priority, often discovering the next big idea for their business. “Top performers from all the world over visit Startup Alley, seeking solutions and products that increase productivity, create customer leads and improve their business,” said Brad Inman, Chairman. For more information on Startup Alley sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please contact sales@inman.com. Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

AVATOUR, by Imeve, is the world's first platform for live, interactive virtual tours. Close more deals with personalized, real-time property tours for your remote buyers. Or, host a virtual brokers’ tour for buyers’ agents anywhere in the world. Using just your phone and an inexpensive 360° camera, AVATOUR brings the right people to your property -- wherever they are.

BrokerAssist is the new go-to collaboration and referral network for real estate professionals. As the first fractional assistance mobile marketplace, BrokerAssist connects brokers and agents to each other now, for fractional assistance when and where it is needed. Even more, BrokerAssist offers a free platform for real estate professionals to connect on referral opportunities nationwide!

HomePrezzo is an AI driven content creation engine that helps agents create beautiful and informative marketing materials quickly and easily. We deliver customized video, articles, graphs, testimonials and data visualizations on websites, in emails, social media and printed reports - in minutes - using your data.

Kohab is a client experience platform. A private portal for Real Estate professionals to engage their clients- be they Sellers or Buyers! Kohab enables the Agents to customize and personalize the client experience, demonstrating their local knowledge, expertise and true value. The Kohab platform automates data from the MLS, and other sources, combining this data with built in messaging and collaboration tools that ensure a seamless, unified Agent/Client experience.

RealTech™ Power Marketing's revolutionary satellite technology micro targets agents' future Sellers, Buyers and Agent recruits. Our Open House Crasher identifies motivated Buyers' & Sellers' smartphone addresses entering homes. Then we serve them your "benefit rich" online ads. Target a single address or an entire city. Our "Done For You" programs include customizable ad templates, campaigns and lead magnet reports. Brilliant!

The digital world has created legal exposures for individual licensees and real estate firms not normally covered by general liability or E&O insurance. Wire transfer fraud, ransomware, data breaches, and copyright infringement lawsuits are all on the rise. Our policy covers these threats and more, starts under 50 cents a day, takes 5 minutes to purchase, and comes with a 24/7 Cyber response team.

Tymbl is a human-powered technology for real estate leads and referrals qualification and exchange. Tymbl launched a new service for Real Estate Agents — a Lead Qualification Service, Tymbl can take agent's old and new leads, qualify them and give them back to the agent on referral basis, without monthly contracts or fees.Seamless platform with cutting edge functionalities that allow posting and reserving a lead and signing of a referral agreement with only 2 clicks. The technology allows for Broker verification, leads and agent follow up to be automated.

Inman Connect Las Vegas will take place at the The Aria Las Vegas from July 22-26, 2019. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact megan@inman.com.

About Inman | Inman is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.