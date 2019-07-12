Football legend Joe Montana has relisted his extravagant Napa estate for $28.9 million — just over 40 percent less than he asked after first listing the house more than 10 years ago.

Montana, who played for the San Francisco 49ers for 16 seasons throughout the 1980s, finished building the house with his wife Jennifer back in 2003. It is modeled after French and Italian castles that the Montanas had seen during their travels and sits on over 500 acres of oak woods in the Napa Valley.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, had briefly put the house on the market for $49 million — a reference to the star player’s team, the San Francisco 49ers — in 2009 but took it off the market later that year after their kids asked them to keep it for a little longer.

But now that their two children are grown, the Montanas finally decided to sell and opt for a smaller place. Compass agents Avram Goldman and Tim Hayden hold the listing.

The estate looks like it came straight from the pages of a storybook — the house itself has 9,700 square feet and is done in the Italianite style with three bedrooms, three ensuite baths, antique marble floors and a wrought-iron gate. Inside, one of the home’s many frescoes features the Montana family crest.

The grounds, which are a 15-minute drive from the town of Calistoga, California, also include a swimming pool, a basketball court, a shooting range, two streams, an equestrian facility. The wine cellar alone can hold 3,500 bottles of wine. The turreted towers come with 360-degree views of Mt. St. Helena while the stone well marks a pathway to a bridge over a moat and into the house.

“The family’s love of horses and riding led them to create the magnificent equestrian center with covered arena, and stalls for thirty horses,” Goldman told Inman.

The house is currently in the process of being shown to prospective buyers — according to the agents, they have just started scheduling appointments for interested buyers. When working with celebrity homes, Goldman advises agents to prescreen those who want to tour the home as some may be interested only in seeing where their favorite player lived.

“Know your client and listen carefully,” he said. “Respect their privacy and insure that only qualified buyers are able to view the property.”

