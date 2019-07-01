Live next door to Steve Martin for $2.15M

If you have $2.15 million, you can live next door to funnyman Steve Martin, who last week listed the Beverly Hills property adjoining his primary home in Los Angeles.

The property, which sits on a 1.1-acre lot in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles, sits next door to Martin’s primary English Country-style estate. The home for sale, a two-story house built in 1957, boasts four bedrooms, an open-plan bottom story and a large patio with views of the canyon. It also has a two-car garage and a covered balcony overlooking the front yard.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Martin bought the property in 1997 for $995,000. Martin has a history of interesting real estate deals. According to Realtor.com, he listed his 1970s concrete compound in Santa Barbara for $11 million in 2018 and sold a vacation home in St. Barts in the West Indies that had been listed for $7.78 million.

Martin, 73, is one of the most well-known and beloved comedians in America. He first rose to fame in the 1960s as a frequent guest on The Today Show and has starred in dozens of films, including “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Jerk,” “Three Amigos” and “Cheaper By The Dozen.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

