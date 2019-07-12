Man tries to buy dream home with forged check for $263K

A Texas man has been charged with forgery after trying to buy a home with a fake check for $262,523.45.

According to local news reports, police arrested 29-year-old Mika Dajour Hearne after the man gave a local real estate agent a cashier’s check that was later discovered to be forged. He was trying to buy a house in Harker Heights, a small city in central Texas.

The agent suspected that the check was fake and took it to a bank, where an official “verified it was not authentic,” according to the affidavit. Hearne was promptly arrested, charged and is currently being held on $50,000 bond as he waits for a hearing. Local police did not immediately return Inman’s request for details about the situation.

Over the last few years, a number of various real estate scams have surfaced both online and off. Real estate safety experts advise double-checking any transfer or payment and reporting anything that looks suspicious to the police.

