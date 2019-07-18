Funnyman Steve Martin has sold the home abutting his primary residence for $71,000 more than the asking price — only weeks after placing the home on the market.

Martin bought the home in 1997 for $995,000 and listed it for $2.15 million on July 1. According to the Los Angeles Times, it sold for $2.22 million this week.

The home is a 1957 two-story home that sits on a 1.1-acre lot in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles. The main attraction, however, is that it also happens to be right next door to Martin’s primary residence, an English Country-style estate.

Martin, 73, rose to fame in the 1960s as a frequent guest on The Today Show and as a standup comedian. Beside multiple appearances on Saturday Night Live, he has starred in dozens of films, including “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Jerk,” “Three Amigos” and “Cheaper By The Dozen,” written several books and plays banjo in the band The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates was the listing agent. Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

