A carpeted bathroom? Woman's shocked Reddit post goes viral

A woman who was shocked to find a carpeted floor in her grandmother’s house has sparked a larger discussion about bathroom hygiene on Reddit.

“At grandma’s for the weekend,” Reddit user citadelinn posted on Thursday, along with a photo of a beige carpet fully covering the bathroom floor. “Her bathrooms are carpeted.”

Most of the commenters who replied were also surprised to see a full carpet floor in the bathroom and questioned whether it is hygienic to have one in a room that brings in so much moisture.

“No rug by the shower so they’re just using the carpet to wipe off wet feet?” wrote user Learned_Mustang.

Some, however, pointed out that bathroom carpeting is a popular choice among older people and those who live in colder climates.

“For a careful person who never has guests over, carpet in a toilet room might not be a bad idea… but nothing you can really do to prevent shower moisture,” wrote Reddit user Mennerheim.

webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen

Another user who once lived in a house with a carpeted bathroom wrote that cleaning the carpets was a constant challenge.

“Soggy would be the best way to describe that bathroom,” wrote Reddit user karen-vs-karen. “I’d even say it was perpetually moist.”

The original poster also struggled with the idea of a carpeted shower. After taking a shower, she posted an update post saying that the showerhead got loose and completely soaked the carpet.

“It’s going to be a long week,” she wrote.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.