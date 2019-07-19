Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard lists villa for $52M

An Italian-style villa that boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife built more than 20 years ago is up for sale for a jaw-dropping $51.99 million.

The property, a 16,773 square-foot, seven-bedroom villa located in L.A.’s Palisades Riviera, was designed by renowned architect Richard Landry for Leonard and his wife Bernadette Robi Leonard in 1997. The property opens into a grand motor court and an ivy-covered façade that is hidden behind double gates and a large landscaped garden.

“To be able to have those two flat acres of land is very special,” Jade Mills, the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury real estate agent tasked with selling the property, told Inman. “It’s much more of a villa than a house and buyers are looking for villas right now.”

The house itself has a foyer leading to the grand center hall, formal dining room, a solarium, a professional kitchen, a large gym and media room, six lavish fireplaces and stone floors imported from Jerusalem. A pool, tennis court, spa, patio, guest house and outdoor lounge area are also all part of the space. A lot of the home’s furnishings were especially brought in from Europe.

“This home has been a peaceful oasis offering incredible privacy and superior amenities to raise our family,” Bernadette Leonard said in a press statement. “We’ve been blessed to have a space allowing us to host both intimate family gatherings and sizable fundraisers. My hope is that the future owner will cherish this home as much as our family has.”

Often called one of the greatest boxers of all time, Leonard brought home the gold medal in light-welterweight boxing at the 1976 Olympic Games and has since won world titles across boxing divisions. After his retirement from the sport in 1997, Leonard was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. The Leonards lived in their house with their children for nearly two decades but, now that the kids are grown, decided that it was too big for just the two of them.

“It is a very large house,” Mills said. “Now that the children are grown, [the Leonards] felt that it was time to move on.”

Time will tell whether the Leonards will be able to find someone to agree to the asking price. In many cases, extravagant celebrity homes end up sitting months or years without a buyer because ultra-luxury customers often want something custom to their style.

