Chime rings in Connect with announcement of new chatbot

Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate software company Chime announced at Inman Connect in Las Vegas that it has developed a chatbot to assist its users in responding to clients. The new feature will launch this fall.

Leads can be engaged from websites developed and run under Chime’s Intelligent IDX offering. Lead information obtained by the bot will feed directly to new records created within its customer relationship management (CRM), ensuring the integrity of data throughout the Chime “ecosystem.”

In addition to website development and a CRM, Chime also offers a digital and print marketing solution. Each product works cohesively to collectively capture, nurture and manage buyer and seller leads.

The chat tool engages new site visitors within 30 seconds and alerts the associated agent that a new conversation has been captured.

The Chime Assistant solution adds authenticity by recognizing from which lead source the individual originated. For example, “Thanks for your message on Zillow about the house on Elm Street … ”

In a press release sent to Inman, the company reports that the chatbot will “mirror human conversation” and “automatically classify” leads.

“Consumers are looking for immediate gratification and quick answers to their questions,” said Mike McGowan, vice president of sales for Chime, in the press release.

“Brokers already know their website can be a powerful lead generation tool, but by leveraging our AI-powered chatbot they will soon have even more opportunities to make a connection.”

The primary advantage of most chatbots is the shrinking of the lead onboard process. Agents can absorb new data on leads without manual interaction with their software.

Chatbots also help brokers reduce investments in lead-routing systems because of the direct-to-agent communication. Records of conversations can also be used in listing activity reports to sellers and help measure the effectiveness of a website’s ability to keep users on page.

