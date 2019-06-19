It’s designed to streamline the process of creating Facebook ads and capturing leads for Realtors, so they can tap the social media network for business without spending much time on it, generating Facebook ads for an agent’s listings sourced from the MLS. It then can target the ads at prospective buyers on Facebook based on the agent’s buyer preferences.
Chime 'DAREs' agents to try its new Facebook ad creation tool
The software maker introduces Dynamic Ads for Real Estate, a new tool that seeks to make marketing listings on the world's largest social network a breeze
