How many contacts are actually eager to hear from you? Unless you’re really putting thought into your client touches, that number is probably much lower than you’d hope for. Not to worry – here are four ways to get back on track with client touches with a little help in the form of simple CRM reminders.
4 ways to personalize your service using your CRM
Make an effort to include details in your customer relationship manager, take the time to schedule reminders, and these touches will help you stay top-of-mind
