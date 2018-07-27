Chime goes from CRM to multichannel business marketing platform

The company’s next-level updates, revealed at ICSF, include a new website builder, lead oversight tools and a power dialer
Chime Technologies — a real estate software product that helps agents, brokers and teams manage leads, listings and business marketing — leveraged the industry energy of ICSF last week to announce a number of new additions to its flagship software product, Chime.