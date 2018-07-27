Chime Technologies — a real estate software product that helps agents, brokers and teams manage leads, listings and business marketing — leveraged the industry energy of ICSF last week to announce a number of new additions to its flagship software product, Chime.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin, in a wide-ranging conversation with Inman founder Brad Inman at the Inman Connect San Francisco conference on Thursday, revealed how much Compass pays to acquire brokerages.
Say you’re a real estate brokerage that invests in marketing and technology to bring in leads for your agents. How do you actually get your agents to use those leads? Panelists at Inman Connect San Francisco tackled that very question.
Within the next 30 days, W&R Studios is launching a new feature integrated into its popular comparative market analysis software, Cloud CMA, that will allow agents to bring investor cash offers to prospective seller clients.
Firepoint is a real estate software solution providing CRM, an IDX website, & lead gen all-in-one