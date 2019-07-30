A Douglas Elliman broker hoping to find love has taken to YouTube for help with her mission.

The A Man For Ann campaign, which New York broker Ann Cutbill Lenane posted on the social media platform, asks the public to help connect her to a “wonderful single divorced dad to remarry.”

“I have managed to sell billions of dollars worth of New York City real estate, but the one thing I haven’t been able to get done is to find a wonderful single divorced dad to remarry,” Lenane, who specializes in selling high-end apartments in Manhattan, says in the 30-second ad.

Lenane asks anyone who knows of any potential matches to send them her way. Interested men are invited to go on the Man for Ann site where they can answer questions about interests and what they do for a living. Lenane also asks them to upload three current photos of themselves.

“If you’re a gentleman with a kind and generous soul and you love your mother but you still don’t live with her, and can appreciate a 56-year-old fit and fabulous woman, feel free to give me a call,” she says to finish up the ad.

The ad, which has been quickly gaining traction on Facebook and YouTube, came from Lenane’s idea to take some of what she learned in real estate marketing to her personal life. She describes herself as a “happy, high-energy, healthy, fun, fit, funny, a proud mom, successful, passionate, honest, generous, a Democrat, fiercely-loyal, world-traveler.”

“Life is short, so I decided to go for it, celebrate my age and creatively market myself like I do my properties,” Lenane says in her campaign description.

