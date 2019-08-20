In this column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical Miami real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: An agent is offered NBA tickets from a title company she has a longtime and close relationship with. Is accepting them a RESPA violation? How can she avoid trouble?
Agent/broker perspective: Don’t mess with RESPA
Agents, title companies, closing attorneys, lenders and insurers should be diligent about avoiding even the appearance of giving or accepting 'kickbacks' for referrals
