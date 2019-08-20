A woman has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a real estate agent who was trying to evict tenants from a building.

Jessica Louise Miller, who sometimes goes under the name Jessica Reese, has been charged with obstruction of justice, identity fraud, forgery and abuse or desecration of a human body in relation to the January death of David Stokoe.

A real estate agent from Utah’s South Jordan, Stokoe was fatally shot on Jan. 18 while attempting to evict tenants, including Miller, from an apartment he managed. According to reports at the time, Stokoe came to tell Manuel Velasquez, 31, and Miller, 38, that they would soon have to leave the apartment due to unpaid rent when Velasquez allegedly grabbed a handgun and shot him dead. An autopsy revealed that Stokoe had been shot four times.

Afterward, Velasquez, Miller and their friend, Diana Hernandez, 30, reportedly moved the body using a skateboard and hid it in a crawl space within one of the apartment’s closets. An investigation determined that Miller tried to wash away the blood from the crime scene and cut out bloody areas of carpet.

The death of the real estate agent and father of four children sent waves of shock and sadness throughout the real estate community. A GoFundMe started for Stokoe’s widow and their four children raised more than $100,000.

At the time, Velasquez, Miller and Hernandez were arrested in connection to the murder. Velasquez was charged with murder. Miller has now been officially charged for her alleged role.

Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13. It is not immediately clear whether Miller has an attorney or when she is scheduled to appear before a judge.

